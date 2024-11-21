Ray Dalio Says Pro-Trump Tech Companies Stand To Gain As Focus Shifts To Deregulation: Here's How Investors Should Brace For Impact

Renowned investor Ray Dalio has provided a detailed analysis of the potential economic and geopolitical landscape under President-elect Donald Trump, offering investors critical insights into emerging market dynamics.

What Happened: In a detailed LinkedIn post, Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, outlined a scenario of potential radical government restructuring and international relations realignment, focusing on efficiency, deregulation, and an aggressive “America First” foreign policy.

Dalio emphasized the critical role of strategic technologies, particularly highlighting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM.

“We should recognize that in advanced semiconductors, the best companies in the United States are not good enough to give the United States what is needed,” he wrote, pointing to the importance of key relationships with aligned foreign producers like TSMC.

Dalio presented a bold vision of potential economic restructuring, describing Trump’s approach as akin to “a corporate raider engaging in a hostile takeover of an inefficient company.”

The “policies will be great for pro-Trump tech companies because they will be allowed to grow and operate in largely unrestrained ways,” Dalio noted, highlighting the potential for massive deregulation.

The investor warned of significant shifts in government approach: “We should expect more government influence on private markets to achieve the government’s objectives,” emphasizing a potential departure from traditional free-market principles.

Dalio specifically addressed technological independence, predicting that “20% of the most advanced chips will have to be produced in the U.S. by 2030” – a clear indication of the potential government’s focus on domestic technological capabilities.

Bridgewater Associates’ third-quarter strategic repositioning includes:

Reduced Microsoft Corp. MSFT stake by 20%

stake by 20% Increased holdings in: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV Constellation Energy Corp. CEG Broadcom Inc. AVGO



