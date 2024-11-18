Trump Responds 'TRUE!' To Conservative's Claim That Military Will Be Used Against Immigrants

President-elect Donald Trump seemingly agreed that military resources will be used to deport undocumented immigrants.

What Happened: Trump's confirmation came via a repost on social media. Conservative activist Tom Fitton claimed the incoming administration will deploy military assets for a mass deportation program.

Trump's responded with the caption: "TRUE!!!"

The statement aligns with earlier plans sketched out by Trump’s nativist advisors, including Stephen Miller and Tom Homan.

Miller and Homan, Trump’s border czar and former acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, devised the deterrence program to separate thousands of immigrant families.

HUGE: President @RealDonaldTrump confirms he is prepared to declare a national emergency and use the military assets to reverse the Biden invasion. pic.twitter.com/XnqW121GnQ — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) November 18, 2024

Why It Matters: Miller, Trump’s deputy chief of staff, previously proposed using military funds to construct large-scale holding facilities for immigrants.

On Nov. 7, the day Trump’s re-election was confirmed, stock opportunists pounced. The share prices of major prison stocks — Geo Group GEO and CoreCivic CXW — spiked.

Geo and CoreCivic both closed in the red Monday, down 0.83% and 1.03%, respectively.

Trump’s critics warn his deportation plans will likely lead to families being broken up and force taxpayers to shoulder the billions it will cost to fund such an initiative.

The use of military resources in immigration enforcement is not without precedent internationally. Several countries have turned to their armed forces to manage immigration challenges, often citing national security concerns:

The Australian government employed its military under the direction of former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott’s 2013 "Operation Sovereign Borders” campaign. The military's role included detaining migrants in offshore facilities — a practice widely criticized by human rights organizations for alleged abuses and inhumane conditions.

Italy’s navy continues to intercept migrant ships. Last week, it opened detention centers in Albania to process thousands of asylum-seekers outside its borders. The plan does not call for families to be separated, according to the Associated Press.

India has stationed military units along its borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar, citing the need to curb illegal immigration. The military operations led to the controversial expulsion of Rohingya refugees fleeing persecution in Myanmar. This drew condemnation from international bodies such as the United Nations.

As a key entry point for migrants entering Europe, Greece has used its military to assist in patrolling borders and managing overcrowded refugee camps on islands like Lesbos. The military's involvement has been criticized for heavy-handed and harsh tactics.

What’s Next: Trump's rhetoric creates a precedent that raises questions about the balance between national security and civil liberties.

In the lead-up to Election Day, the twice-impeached former president often made graphic criticisms of migrants. Many of his claims, linking them to crime and violence, were unsubstantiated.

A KFF poll showed 80% of Americans encountered false claims about migrants increasing crime, reflecting Trump’s fearmongering strategy.

The announcement comes as Trump continues to fill key cabinet positions, with some nominees facing scrutiny over qualifications and conduct.

