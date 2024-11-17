Gaetz Nomination In Peril Due To GOP Resistance

Matt Gaetz‘s nomination for attorney general may already be in trouble due to resistance from members of his own party.

What Happened: The Florida Republican’s nomination by President-elect Donald Trump has sparked concerns among Republican senators due to allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use.

They have backed Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin‘s request for the House Ethics Committee to disclose the results of its investigation into Gaetz, which was terminated by Gaetz’s resignation from Congress late last week.

Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) have openly expressed their apprehension about Gaetz’s nomination. If four Republican senators vote against Gaetz, it could potentially derail his nomination.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) both believe that Gaetz is unlikely to secure the necessary 50 votes to become attorney general.

Why It Matters: Despite the opposition, some believe that Trump’s nomination of Gaetz could be a strategic move to shift focus away from other contentious nominations.

These include Pete Hegseth for the Pentagon and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) for director of national intelligence.

Trump’s controversial nominations have already stirred up discord among Senate Republicans. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) has cautioned his fellow Republicans to back Trump’s nominees or risk political fallout.

