Trump's Dark Rhetoric: Migrants Portrayed As Criminals Amid Election Heat

Donald Trump’s Michigan event on Friday, framed as an address on the local economy amid inflation concerns, shifted focus to border security and rampant criticism of migrants.

For 25 minutes, he criticized migrants, using increasingly graphic language, despite the manufacturing backdrop and audience of workers, reported Reuters.

Trump made unfounded claims that migrants crossing the U.S. border were responsible for widespread violence, asserting that they engage in horrific acts without remorse.

Not to forget that Trump’s general disdain for migrants has been a central theme of his campaign this election season.

In fact, recent research by the Axios suggests that he has focused on Venezuelan and Congolese individuals labeled as criminals. Trump labeled migrants from Mexico as criminals 13 times and those from Guatemala 10 times from Sept. 1, 2023, to Oct. 2, 2024.

His increasingly apocalyptic rhetoric includes unfounded claims about migrants’ criminal backgrounds and dire consequences, all while he pushes for mass deportations.

He also suggested that these individuals commit brutal crimes in front of families.

Critics argue this strategy aims to amplify racist stereotypes and exploit Republican fears about the influx of border crossers into the U.S.

This shift in language comes despite the White House implementing new restrictions that have significantly reduced migrant entries. Earlier this year, Trump also played a role in derailing a bipartisan bill in Congress designed to enhance border security.

However, Reuters highlighted that Trump’s message linking migrants to crime appears to be resonating.

A recent KFF poll revealed that 80% of Americans surveyed had encountered false claims about migrants causing an increase in violent crime, while 74% had heard that immigrants were taking jobs from citizens and contributing to rising unemployment, Reuters mentioned in its report.

