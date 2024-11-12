Ross Gerber, Cathie Wood Or Gary Black? Whose Funds Stack Up Against S&P 500's Gains In 2024?

In a year marked by strong market performance, prominent fund managers Gary Black, Ross Gerber, and Cathie Wood are showing mixed results against the benchmark S&P 500’s impressive 25.97% year-to-date return, according to recent market data.

What Happened: Black’s Future Fund Active ETF FFND has emerged as the strongest performer among the group, posting a 25.35% year-to-date return. The $6.23 million fund, which holds NVIDIA Corp NVDA as its largest position at 9.39% of the portfolio, has nearly matched the broader market’s gains.

Gerber’s AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF GK has also delivered a strong performance, with a 21.35% year-to-date return. The $22.33 million fund maintains Microsoft Corp MSFT as its largest holding at 7.71% of the portfolio.

Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, despite its significantly larger asset base of $5.78 billion, has lagged behind with a 10.46% year-to-date return. Tesla Inc TSLA remains ARKK’s largest position at 14.06% of the portfolio.

Kevin Paffrath‘s The Meet Kevin Pricing Power ETF PP, managing $36.99 million in assets, has struggled to keep pace with its peers, returning just 2.59% year-to-date. The fund’s largest position is Rocket Companies Inc RKT at 12.75% of the portfolio.

Why It Matters: The comparison was notably highlighted by Black on X, coming after a strong week for markets that saw major indices gain between 4.6% and 5.7% following Donald Trump‘s election victory.

