EXCLUSIVE: Trinity Capital's New Loan Fuels Bobbie's Mission To Set New US Infant Nutrition Standards

Alternative asset manager Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) announced on Thursday that it has finalized a significant financing agreement with Bobbie, the mother-founded organic infant nutrition company.

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

This strategic capital infusion, designated for equipment and assets, will bolster Bobbie's production capacity at its Ohio facility, accelerating the company's national growth and ensuring broader distribution of its specialized products.

Bobbie, operating on a direct-to-consumer subscription model in the U.S., ensures families have reliable access to its transparent, clean nutrition.

The brand, committed to simple, premium ingredients for healthy development, debuted a pioneering USDA-certified Organic whole milk infant formula in April 2025—the first of its kind manufactured domestically.

Ryan Little, Senior Managing Director of Equipment Finance at Trinity Capital, praised the collaboration: "Bobbie is addressing a clear need in the market by providing American families with a trustworthy, organic formula option produced right here in the U.S."

The investment directly supports Bobbie's primary goal: strengthening confidence in U.S.-made infant formula and reinforcing the domestic supply chain for this critical commodity.

Laura Modi, CEO and Founder of Bobbie, affirmed that the funding will allow them "to continue to do exactly that."

As the nation's first mom-founded formula brand, Modi stressed their obligation "to create the highest quality infant formula – one that we feed to our own babies."

Photo by Natee Meepian via Shutterstock