Jeff Bezos' First Marriage Ended In A $38 Billion Divorce — Now, As The Amazon Founder Plans To Marry Lauren Sanchez, He's Reportedly Ring-Fencing His $233 Billion Fortune

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly taking extra precautions with his $233 billion net worth ahead of his upcoming wedding to Lauren Sanchez, after his $38 billion divorce from MacKenzie Scott.

What Happened: Bezos, whose wealth makes him the third richest person globally, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, has ensured his assets are legally protected with a prenuptial agreement as he prepares to marry Sanchez.

Following his 2019 divorce from Scott, which was one of the most expensive in history, Bezos is reportedly keen on avoiding a similar financial loss.

Bezos and Sanchez initially planned to marry in Aspen during the winter of 2024.

However, delays related to finalizing a legal agreement reportedly postponed the wedding, with Bezos’ legal team allegedly insisting he not proceed until the prenup was in place, reported The Hollywood Reporter, citing an insider.

Previously, Bezos had strongly denied there were ever plans for an Aspen wedding, posting his rebuttal on X.

While the exact terms of Bezos and Sanchez's prenuptial agreement remain confidential, legal experts suggest it likely includes standard components such as asset division, spousal support and inheritance provisions.

Divorce attorney Robert Cohen, who is not involved in the case, told Fortune that the agreement aims to limit Sanchez's claims to Bezos' wealth while protecting his four children from a previous marriage.

Financial planner Chris Chen told the publication that strategies like setting up irrevocable trusts may be used to safeguard the children's financial future while still offering Sanchez a generous settlement.

Bezos' legal team is also expected to ensure the prenup is legally enforceable across all jurisdictions where he owns property or might marry — including Florida, California, Texas, D.C. and Hawaii.

Bezos' assets, including his $500 million yacht, Blue Origin and The Washington Post, are likely to be included in the terms, the report noted.

Why It’s Important: The prenuptial agreement comes after Bezos' previous divorce, where Scott received over $38 billion in Amazon shares. Scott played a key role in Amazon's early development and continues to be a significant figure.

On Wednesday, Bezos and his fiancée, journalist Sanchez, arrived in Venice to begin a multi-day celebration filled with exclusive VIP events, despite facing backlash from local residents, reported Reuters.

Citing a source familiar with the plans, the report said that the festivities are set to begin Thursday evening with an outdoor reception at the Madonna dell’Orto.

The exact date and location of the wedding remain undisclosed, fueling speculation that the couple may have already exchanged vows in a private ceremony in the U.S., the report added.

