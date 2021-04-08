Top 5 Conferences To Transform Your Marketing Strategy

Business has changed irreversibly in the last year as consumers and companies have dramatically shifted their consumption and spending habits.

With this in mind, every company should spend time revamping its marketing strategy in 2021. One of the best ways you can network, hear from industry experts, and learn from other professionals in your field? Attend a conference. There are many options for virtual conferences this year, ranging from legal, tech, B2B, small business conferences, and more. But if you have to choose one conference, what makes one better than another? How do you know if it will be worth the investment? What kind of ROI can you expect from any given conference?

With those things in mind, here are the top five conferences that we think will get you head and shoulders above your competitors.

1. EVOLVE Virtual Summit by Crisp Video: As the country’s top law firm growth company, Crisp Video has cracked the code to drive unreasonable growth for attorneys, delivering high-value cases in competitive markets with world-class video production, relentless digital marketing, and transformational growth coaching that’s generated more than $250 million in revenue for clients.

Crisp’s EVOLVE Summit is the ultimate virtual experience for entrepreneurial law firms, featuring one-of-a-kind programming that will leave owners and their teams with a strategic plan to ramp up their marketing, empower and align personnel, catalyze personal and professional growth, and build the law firm of the future. The event will be headlined by 17 coveted speakers who’ve positively impacted thousands of businesses and individuals, from marketing expert Seth Godin; and Marcus Lemonis, entrepreneur and host of CNBC’s “The Profit”; to Crisp Founder Michael Mogill; and preeminent attorneys including Joe Fried, John Gomez, Sara Williams, Mike Papantonio amongst others. The EVOLVE Summit’s money-back guarantee promises a minimum of a $100,000 value to generate growth in attendees’ law firms.

When: June 24-25, 2021

Where: Virtual

Cost: Starts at $147, prices go up May 1

2. INC 5000 Vision Conference – This virtual week-long conference is meticulously curated for small business leaders and established entrepreneurs. Last year, speakers included Mark Cuban and Daymond John, AOL co-founder Steve Case, tennis great Maria Sharapova, and more. The conference dates and location have not yet been announced, but the sheer breadth of topics and industries covered make this a great opportunity for any business.

When: TBA

Where: TBA

Cost: TBA

3. Content Marketing World – One part instruction and one part networking make this event essential for the development of a content-centric marketing strategy. The event will offer networking opportunities, strategy and systems development tips, practical training. It is both in-person (in Cleveland, Ohio) and virtual in 2021.

When: Sept. 28 - Oct. 21, 2021

Where: Cleveland, OH, Huntington Convention Center

4. MarketingProfs B2B Fall Forum – This event caters solely to B2B marketers and will be held online for the second year in a row. Attendees will take part in roundtable discussions, listen to keynotes and attend sessions that offer practical, actionable strategies for marketers to use daily. Topics covered include everything from influencer marketing to determining marketing ROI.

When: April 7-8, 2021

Where: Virtual

Cost: Starts at $595 for the event and a year-long membership

5. TechCrunch Disrupt – This event is for innovators in the tech industry, those leaders of startups who want feedback and insight on how to get their idea going. Previous speakers at this event included Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, long before they were in major headlines. The event allows attendees to pitch their ideas, and gain networking connections.

When: Sept. 21-23, 2021

Where: Virtual

Cost: Starts at $100

Whether you’re ready to venture out into the world of in-person conferences, or you want to make the most of online offerings, these five events are guaranteed to offer new marketing insights that will propel your business to greater, more targeted success in 2021 and beyond. Mark your calendars and make sure you don’t miss these incredible opportunities to grow your business.