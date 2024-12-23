Jeff Bezos Says $600 Million Wedding Rumor Is 'Completely False': Elon Musk, Michael Saylor, Bill Ackman Respond

On Sunday, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, denied rumors that he has planned a $600 million wedding to marry his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez. Bezos and several other celebrities reacted to the since-debunked report on social media.

What To Know: The Bezos wedding rumor originated on Saturday with a report from the Daily Mail alleging the couple would marry in a $600 million dollar ceremony at Kevin Costner’s Dunbar Ranch in Aspen.

Other media outlets picked up the story and billionaire investor Bill Ackman questioned the validity of the report in a response to a story from the NY Post.

This is not credible. Unless you are buying each of your guests a house, you can't spend this much money. https://t.co/1TVGOBLe9D — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) December 22, 2024

Bezos then responded to Ackman's post with a full denial of the rumored wedding.

‘This whole thing is completely false – none of this is happening,’ he posted on X. ‘The old adage “don’t believe everything you read” is even more true today than it ever has been.’

‘Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out there folks and don’t be gullible,’ Bezos said.

Furthermore, this whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening. The old adage "don't believe everything you read" is even more true today than it ever has been. Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out… https://t.co/wz2SWp6wBZ — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) December 22, 2024

Elon Musk, currently the richest man in the world, also responded to the social media thread with well-wishes for his rival. Musk said that “even if one is not present,” he hopes Bezos holds “an epic wedding” in the future.

Bezos is currently the second-richest man in the world, according to Bloomberg, and the men have battled for first place in the past.

That said, I hope you do hold an epic wedding.



It's nice to know that epic events are happening somewhere in the world, even if one is not present.



A world where there are amazing events somewhere is better than a world where they are happening nowhere. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2024

Michael Saylor, chairman of MicroStrategy, Inc. MSTR and outspoken Bitcoin advocate, also responded to Bezos' denial of the $600 million wedding rumors.

"$600M would buy a lot of Bitcoin," Saylor posted.

$600M would buy a lot of Bitcoin. — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) December 22, 2024

What Else: Though Bezos denied rumors of an upcoming Aspen nuptial, he did not give any details about when or where a wedding may take place for the couple. Bezos, 60, and Sanchez, 55, have been engaged since May 2023 and have remained relatively tight-lipped regarding their wedding plans.

“We're still thinking about the wedding,” Sanchez told Vogue in November 2023.

“What it's going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don't know yet. We've only been engaged five months!” she said.

