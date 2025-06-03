Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Smashes China Box Office With $25.6 Million Opening, Sets IMAX Record For Hollywood Films In 2025

Tom Cruise-starrer high-octane blockbuster "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" reignited China's box office over the weekend, topping charts and signaling renewed interest in Hollywood imports.

What Happened: Paramount Global's PARA PARAA "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" debuted at No. 1 in China from May 30 to June 1, earning 184.5 million yuan ($25.6 million), reported Variety, citing Artisan Gateway.

The film's strong performance was bolstered by premium formats, with IMAX Corp. IMAX screenings contributing $4.9 million, making it IMAX's biggest opening for a Hollywood film in China this year.

In second place was the Chinese animated fantasy "Endless Journey of Love," which grossed $7.6 million. The film, set in 1930s China, follows a young woman who gains the power to manipulate time.

Japan's "Doraemon: Nobita's Art World Tales" debuted third with $7.5 million.

Walt Disney Co.'s DIS live-action "Lilo & Stitch" slipped to fourth in its second weekend, earning $6.6 million and pushing its total to $17.8 million, the report noted.

Hong Kong action thriller "Behind the Shadows" rounded out the top five with a $4.3 million debut.

Why It's Important: The strong debut of Mission: Impossible marks a notable rebound for Hollywood in China's competitive film market.

MAX CEO Rich Gelfond called the China results encouraging, especially ahead of more Hollywood tentpoles scheduled for release this summer.

Overall, the weekend's box office totaled $58.2 million, reflecting growing momentum.

China's year-to-date box office now stands at $3.82 billion, up 26.6% from the same period in 2024, indicating a healthy recovery in theatrical attendance and international film reception.

