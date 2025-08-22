Steve Jobs-Signed Check Predating Apple's Incorporation Goes To Auction: See The Final Price

Memorabilia related to the early days of Apple Inc AAPL, autographs from co-founders of the company and sealed early product releases continue to attract top dollar at auction.

A recent auction included one of the earliest checks for Apple, signed four days before the company became incorporated.

Rare Apple Check Hit Auction

RR Auctions recently completed the "Steve Jobs and the Apple Revolution" auction that included some sealed Apple devices, old Apple computers and parts, and some autographs from co-founder Steve Jobs.

The highest priced item in the auction was check number six from Apple Computer Co signed by company co-founders Steven Jobs, Stephen Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. Jobs signature is featured on the front of the check dated March 28, 1976 with all three names listed on the back of the check.

The check was for $47.50 made payable to Pacific Telephone.

What's unique about the check, which came from Apple's first bank account, is that the date of the check was four days before the company incorporated as Apple Computer, Inc.

Shortly after the company was founded, Wayne sold his 10% stake in the company back to Jobs and Wozniak for $800. One year later, he took another $1,500 payment to forfeit future claims against the company.

The check sold for $87,940, significantly higher than the $25,000 pre-auction estimate. The check is said to be the only one with all three co-founders’ names listed.

"This is one of the most historically significant Apple checks we've ever handled," RR Auction Executive Vice President Bobby Livingston said.

Read Also: Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger-Signed Business Card Was Estimated At $1,500 — But It Sold For A Lot More

Other Auction Highlights

There were multiple other Apple products at this auction, with some reaching bids significantly higher than the pre-auction estimates.

Here were some of the Apple item highlights in the auction:

Factory-sealed iPhone 4GB sold for $81,989, above $50,000 estimate

Signed 1976 check from Apple Computer Company to IBM, signed by Jobs, sold for $45,125

Sealed first-generation iPod Classic sold for $40,264

Sealed first-generation iPhone 8GB sold for $19,899

Set of seven Apple business cards for Jobs from 1997 to 1999 with titles of "Interim CEO" and "iCEO," sold for $16,643

Apple rainbow sunglasses custom-made for Wozniak, sold for $11,688

Outside of Apple products, the auction also included items autographed by billionaire and tech CEOs like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Sergey Brin, Larry Page and Tim Cook.

A Musk Zip 2 business card from 1995 sold for $6,380, with a signed Tesla Model S Quick Guide selling for $3,434.

What's Next

For investors looking to get their hands on Jobs and Apple memorabilia, they may want to start saving up their money or consider investing in a fractional stake of a bigger piece.

Fractional investing company Rally previously offered shares of an 86 Macintosh Plus signed by Jobs. The item was sold by Rally in September 2024 for $150,000. Rally currently offers shares in the 1983 Steve Jobs iconic jacket, which he wore in a famous photo flipping off the IBM logo. The jacket is currently valued at $55,000. Several Apple-themed items are also available on Rally.

RR Auction has been home to some of the top-selling Apple and Jobs items and will likely have more in the future.

The auction house's current "Collection of Dr. Joseph Matheu Part Two" auction contains autographs from many well-known historical figures, including Abraham Lincoln, George Custer, Sitting Bull, and Neil Armstrong.

The auction also includes lots that feature pieces of hair from the likes of Geronimo, Beethoven and George Custer.

Image created using a photo from RR Auctions and Yau Ming Low / Shutterstock.com.