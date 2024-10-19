Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger-Signed Business Card Was Estimated At $1,500 — But It Sold For A Lot More

Autographs of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger are among the most sought after by those in the financial community when it comes to obtaining collectibles.

A recent auction included a signature of both figures that topped estimates.

What Happened: Legendary investor Warren Buffett, also known as the Oracle of Omaha, has led conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway BRKBRK for decades and turned the former textile company into one of the most valuable companies in the world.

Followers of Buffett and investors in the conglomerate are passionate about the two leaders and often travel to Nebraska once a year for the annual shareholders meeting.

Fans also collect merchandise and memorabilia tied to the two legendary investors. Munger, who served as Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway for many years before passing away at the age of 99 in November 2023.

RR Auction recently auctioned off a business card with signatures from both Buffett and Munger.

"Ballpoint signature, ‘Warren E. Buffett,' on an off-white 3.75 x 2 sheet printed to resemble Buffett's personal calling card, which consists of information for Berkshire Hathaway headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska," the auction listing said.

The card's autographs are certified by PSA.

The address on the card is for Kiewit Plaza, which is now known as Blackstone Plaza. The 15-story building in Omaha, Nebraska has served as the headquarters for Berkshire Hathaway since 1962.

The auction sold for $15,115, significantly higher than an estimate of $1,500.

You may not be a billionaire like Warren Buffett, but you can uncover hidden gems in the stock market using our proprietary data and pattern recognition — check out five stocks flying under the radar that deserve your attention.

Why It's Important: With Munger passing away and Buffett turning 94 years old in August, autographs from each investor and duo autographs could get rarer and rarer. The autographs are likely to be collectors items for years given the strong connection to the investing community.

"Buffett signed, but feeling is there won't be enough for every business mind who wants him," Cllct founder Darren Rovell tweeted.

RR Auction sold several Buffett autographed items earlier this year, which also flew past estimates. The auction house sold a sheet with seven Buffett quotes signed by the legendary investor for $3,033, beating an estimate of $500. The auction house also sold a signed Alfalfa Club program for $1,411, beating a pre-auction estimate of $800.

For investors who can't buy a full Buffett autograph, there is fractional alternative investment site Rally, which has a Buffett signature.

Rally sold 5,000 shares at $3 each of a Buffett-signed 2000 Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting pamphlet.

"We've been looking for Warren Buffett assets and collectibles for some time," Rally co-founder and Chief Product Officer Rob Petrozzo told Benzinga when the company offered the shares in 2022.

Originally valued at $15,000, the item currently has shares valued at $2.05 each, with a value of $10,250.

Petrozzo said the signature on the annual shareholders meeting item helps mark a "moment in time, something that he's known for" about Buffett.

Read Next: