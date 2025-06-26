If You Invested $1,000 In Nvidia Stock At IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA CEO Jensen Huang has admitted that he doesn't check the price of his company's stock every day. He might want to look at the stock now, as it has recently hit new all-time highs.

Here's a look back at how much Huang and other investors who bought or owned shares when the company went public have made.

Investing $1,000 in Nvidia at IPO: Nvidia became one of the most valuable companies in the world in May 2023, passing the $1 trillion market capitalization level.

Since that time, the company went on to pass the $2 trillion and $3 trillion market capitalization levels. At the time of writing, Nvidia is the most valuable company in the world valued at $3.79 trillion, slightly ahead of Microsoft Corporation ($3.68 trillion).

Back in 1999, Nvidia held its initial price offering on Jan. 22, with shares priced at $12 each.

A $1,000 investment in the company would have allowed for the purchase of 83.33 shares at the time.

Since its IPO, Nvidia has undergone several stock splits, which have increased the number of shares held by shareholders. The stock had 2:1 splits in 2000, 2001, and 2006, a 3:2 split in 2007, a 4:1 split in July 2021, and the most recent 10:1 split in June 2024.

Today, the original 83.33 shares would total 39,998.4 shares after the stock splits.

The original $1,000 investment in Nvidia stock would be worth $6,214,951.39 based on a share price of $155.38. This represents a huge return for Nvidia IPO buyers with some potential millionaires created over the years.

For comparison, the same $1,000 invested in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, which tracks the S&P 500, would have underperformed Nvidia.

A $1,000 investment in SPY stock could have bought 12.82 shares at the time, based on an adjusted price of $78.03 on Jan. 22, 1999.

The $1,000 invested in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust would be worth $7,831.99 today.

What Happened: Nvidia has been at the forefront of the AI revolution and growth as a leader in the sector, which helped boost the stock price over the last several years.

Since its was founded in 1993, Nvidia has sought to be at the forefront of technological advancements to help new industrial advancements.

In 1999, the company invented the Graphics Processing Unit, commonly known as GPU today. The GPU redefined the computer industry.

In 2012, Nvidia ushered in the modern era of AI with the AlexNet neural network, potentially showing the company ahead of others when it came to belief in the capabilities of artificial intelligence.

In March 2024. the company unveiled the Blackwell GPU, which could help the company further disrupt the growth of artificial intelligence.

What’s Next: Nvidia continues to draw praise from analysts as one of the best plays on the growth of artificial intelligence.

The big question for investors today is if Nvidia will keep outperforming the overall market and be one of the top-performing stocks going forward.

Nvidia beat analyst estimates in the first quarter for both revenue and earnings per share. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang highlighted the continued growth of AI and the company’s new products seeing huge demand, which came despite restrictions on exports to China.

Huang added that demand for Nvidia’s AI infrastructure is “incredibly strong.”

"Countries around the world are recognizing AI as essential infrastructure — just like electricity and the internet — and NVIDIA stands at the center of this profound transformation," Huang said.

The future looks bright for Nvidia and time will tell if investors today can turn their thousands into millions of dollars in the future.

