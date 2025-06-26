Jensen Huang Closes In On Top 10 Richest List With Nvidia Stock At New Highs: Here's How Much He Needs

Semiconductor giant NVIDIA Corporation NVDA hit new all-time highs on Wednesday and again on Thursday morning, driven by continued optimism about future monetization opportunities for artificial intelligence.

The booming stock price is helping boost the net worth of Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

What Happened: Nvidia stock closed at $154.79 on Wednesday after briefly touching $156.00. This marked another all-time high for the stock, which has reached new highs around catalysts like quarterly earnings and speeches from Huang.

With Wednesday's gain, Nvidia also continues to be the most valuable company in the world, worth $3.776 trillion and slightly ahead of Microsoft Corporation ($3.674 trillion).

Huang continues to see his net worth rise in 2025, driven by gains in Nvidia's stock.

As of Wednesday, Huang was valued at $135 billion, ranking as the 12th richest person in the world according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.

Huang's wealth is up $20.4 billion year-to-date in 2025, which is the fourth-largest gain of the billionaires.

With Wednesday's gains, Huang has now inched closer to the top 10, needing only $11 billion in wealth to join the coveted list.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin currently ranks tenth with a wealth of $146 billion. Unlike Huang's increasing wealth, Brin has lost $12.8 billion in his net worth in 2025. Ninth-place Bernard Arnault ($147 billion) is also down $28.9 billion year-over-year.

Only five of the top 10 richest have gains for their net worth in 2025, making it potentially easier for Huang to join the list if Nvidia stock keeps climbing higher.

What's Next: Analysts raised their price targets on Nvidia after first-quarter financial results with price targets in the $170 to $190 range, which is higher than today's current price.

Continued momentum for Nvidia stock could get Huang in the top 10 before the end of 2025, which would be a significant milestone for the billionaire and the company.

Huang ended 2024 as the 12th richest person in the world at $114 billion, with a $70.3 billion gain to his net worth. This was the third-highest gain for the year. At that time, Huang was $28 billion away from the top 10.

Huang saw his wealth more than double in 2024, thanks to the stock's soaring price. In 2025, he doesn't need his wealth to double to make the top 10 list. Huang needs $11 billion more in gains for a total of $31.4 billion, assuming Brin's wealth remains the same.

Image: Shutterstock