TaskUs Stock Soars As Blackstone Unveils Buyout As Earnings Smash Estimates

TaskUs Inc. TASK surged on Friday after announcing strong first-quarter results and a $16.50-per-share all-cash buyout by Blackstone Inc. BX and its co-founders.

The company has entered into an agreement to be acquired and taken private in an all-cash deal led by an affiliate of Blackstone, alongside TaskUs co-founders Bryce Maddock and Jaspar Weir.

The transaction values each share at $16.50, reflecting a 26% premium over TaskUs’ 30-day volume-weighted average price. The buyout group plans to acquire all outstanding Class A shares it does not currently own, effectively taking TaskUs off public exchanges.

This strategic move, unanimously approved by the TaskUs board following recommendations from its special committee of independent directors, is designed to strengthen the company’s long-term strategy.

CEO Bryce Maddock emphasized that the acquisition will help TaskUs navigate rapid shifts driven by artificial intelligence and allow for long-term investments to support both the company and its clients. Jaspar Weir will continue serving as president after the deal closes, ensuring leadership continuity during the company’s next phase of growth.

Maddock noted, “This strategic transaction will deliver immediate value to stockholders, while enabling TaskUs to make long-term investments to better support both our own business and our clients as we scale and adapt in the AI age.”

Amit Dixit, head of Asia Private Equity at Blackstone, underscored the firm’s confidence in TaskUs’ ability to thrive in the fast-changing AI landscape, saying the transaction will provide the company with greater flexibility and resources to strengthen its value proposition.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2025, pending regulatory and shareholder approvals.

In addition to the buyout news, TaskUs reported strong first-quarter 2025 earnings. Revenue reached $277.8 million, up 22.1% year-over-year and surpassing the $271.06 million estimate by $6.7 million.

The company reported net income of $21.1 million (7.6% margin), adjusted net income of $35.9 million (12.9% margin), and diluted EPS of 23 cents. Notably, adjusted EPS came in at 38 cents, beating the 32 cents estimate.

Adjusted EBITDA reached $59.3 million, exceeding guidance by 130 basis points. TaskUs also generated $36.3 million in operating cash flow, $21.8 million in free cash flow, and achieved a 36.8% adjusted EBITDA-to-free cash flow conversion.

Price Action: TASK shares are trading higher by 14.53% at $16.47, and BX is up 0.97% at $141.07 on Friday’s last check.

Image: Shutterstock