May 8, 2025 3:17 AM 1 min read

US Foods, ConocoPhillips And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects US Foods Holding Corp. USFD to report quarterly earnings at 69 cents per share on revenue of $9.38 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. US Foods shares slipped 0.1% to $69.10 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting ConocoPhillips COP to post quarterly earnings at 50 cents per share on revenue of $11.62 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. ConocoPhillips shares gained 0.6% to $88.21 in after-hours trading.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF posted a wider-than-expected loss for the first quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday. The company also said it expects full-year 2025 steel unit cost reductions of approximately $50 per net ton compared to the prior year. The company anticipates full-year capital expenditures of approximately $625 million, down from prior guidance of $700 million. Cleveland-Cliffs shares dipped 9.4% to $7.69 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD reported a 7.9% increase in operating profit for the first quarter, also topping market estimates. Anheuser-Busch InBev shares slipped 0.1% to $65.44 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN to post quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion after the closing bell. Coinbase shares gained 0.5% to $197.50 in after-hours trading.
Comments

