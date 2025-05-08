US Foods, ConocoPhillips And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects US Foods Holding Corp . USFD to report quarterly earnings at 69 cents per share on revenue of $9.38 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. US Foods shares slipped 0.1% to $69.10 in after-hours trading.

. to report quarterly earnings at 69 cents per share on revenue of $9.38 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. US Foods shares slipped 0.1% to $69.10 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting ConocoPhillips COP to post quarterly earnings at 50 cents per share on revenue of $11.62 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. ConocoPhillips shares gained 0.6% to $88.21 in after-hours trading.

to post quarterly earnings at 50 cents per share on revenue of $11.62 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. ConocoPhillips shares gained 0.6% to $88.21 in after-hours trading. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF posted a wider-than-expected loss for the first quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday. The company also said it expects full-year 2025 steel unit cost reductions of approximately $50 per net ton compared to the prior year. The company anticipates full-year capital expenditures of approximately $625 million, down from prior guidance of $700 million. Cleveland-Cliffs shares dipped 9.4% to $7.69 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD reported a 7.9% increase in operating profit for the first quarter, also topping market estimates. Anheuser-Busch InBev shares slipped 0.1% to $65.44 in the after-hours trading session.

reported a 7.9% increase in operating profit for the first quarter, also topping market estimates. Anheuser-Busch InBev shares slipped 0.1% to $65.44 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN to post quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion after the closing bell. Coinbase shares gained 0.5% to $197.50 in after-hours trading.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock