April 21, 2025 7:09 PM 2 min read

RTX, Lockheed Martin, Northrup Grumman Report Earnings Tuesday: What To Watch

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Three major U.S. defense contractors — RTX Corp. RTX, Northrop Grumman Corp. NOC and Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT — are all scheduled to report earnings before the market opens on Tuesday. Here's a look at what to watch in the reports. 

What To Know: The Trump administration has signaled potentially historic defense spending, with reports suggesting a Pentagon budget near $1 trillion, which could benefit all three contractors. However, President Donald Trump has sent mixed messages by advocating for increased allied purchases of U.S. weapons while discussing the possibility of cutting U.S. military spending. 

The administration's push for efficiency, led by Elon Musk at the Department of Government Efficiency, introduces more uncertainty for defense contractors, as many major programs are under review. 

Read Next: Amazon Stock Downgraded, Price Target Slashed As Tariffs Create Uncertainty 

RTX: Investors will be looking for continued growth in RTX's Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney units, which both recently announced a slew of new deals and led 2024's gains.

The company's backlog will also be monitored for continued growth after reaching a record $218 billion at the end of 2024. 

According to estimates from Benzinga Pro, analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $19.79 billion for the quarter. 

NOC: Investors will be watching the performance of Northrop’s four main business segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems and Space Systems, as well as updates on 2025 revenue and free cash flow guidance. 

Current expectations are for revenue between $42 billion and $42.5 billion and free cash flow of between $2.9 billion and $3.3 billion. 

Earlier in April, Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak upgraded Northrop Grumman stock from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $424 to $521. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $6.26 per share on revenue of $9.94 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro

LMT: Last week, Evan Scott was named as Lockheed Martin's CFO, succeeding Jesus Malave, effective immediately. In a press release, the company said it will be reaffirming its previously issued 2025 guidance and will provide updates on other key topics and answer questions with its first quarter earnings release. 

Investors will be watching the company's Aeronautics segment, driven by the F-35 program, which is expected to post solid sales. Analysts expect Lockheed Martin to report earnings of $6.34 per share on revenue of $17.8 billion for the first quarter. 

Read Next: 

Photo: MC MEDIASTUDIO via Shutterstock

RTX Logo
RTXRTX Corp
$126.12-2.15%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
85.75
Growth
64.37
Quality
-
Value
20.70
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
LMT Logo
LMTLockheed Martin Corp
$458.33-1.24%
NOC Logo
NOCNorthrop Grumman Corp
$531.33-1.68%
Got Questions? Ask
Which defense contractors will benefit most from spending?
How might RTX capitalize on defense budget increases?
What impact will mixed messages have on defense stocks?
Which Northrop Grumman segments are set for growth?
How will Lockheed Martin's new CFO influence strategy?
What revenue guidance can we expect from NOC?
Could government efficiency initiatives disrupt defense projects?
What are the implications of a potential recession for defense spending?
Which defense ETFs could see increased inflow post-earnings?
How are foreign military sales impacted by U.S. policy shifts?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsGovernmentNewsPreviewsTop StoriesaerospaceDogeDonald TrumpElon MuskStories That Matter

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved