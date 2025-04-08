Dow Falls For 3rd Session Amid Trump's Tariff Threats As Apple, Tesla Decline: Greed Index Remains In 'Extreme Fear' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some easing in the overall fear level, while the index remained in the “Extreme Fear” zone on Monday.

U.S. stocks settled mixed on Monday, with the Dow Jones index falling for the third straight session.

Tesla Inc. TSLA shares fell around 2.6% on Monday, while Apple Inc. AAPL lost 3.7% during the session.

On Truth Social, Trump stated that China had imposed retaliatory tariffs of 34%, on top of what he described as already record-setting tariffs, despite prior warnings that such measures would be met with significantly higher U.S. tariffs. He added that if China did not reverse the 34% hike by April 8, the United States would respond with additional tariffs of 50%, effective the following day.

On the economic data front, the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index fell 0.7% month-over-month in March, matching the pace of decline in the previous month.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a negative note, with real estate, materials, and utilities stocks recording the biggest losses on Monday. However, communication services and information technology stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session higher.

The Dow Jones closed lower by around 349 points to 37,965.60 on Monday. The S&P 500 fell 0.23% to 5,062.25, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.10% at 15,603.26 during Monday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA, RPM International Inc. RPM, and Cal-Maine Foods Inc. CALM today.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 4.4, the index remained in the “Extreme Fear” zone on Monday, versus a prior reading of 4.0.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

