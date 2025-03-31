PVH, Progress Software And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects PVH Corp . PVH to report quarterly earnings at $3.22 per share on revenue of $2.34 million after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. PVH shares fell 1.6% to $63.66 in after-hours trading.

. to report quarterly earnings at $3.22 per share on revenue of $2.34 million after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. PVH shares fell 1.6% to $63.66 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Progress Software Corp. PRGS to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $235.63 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Progress Software shares slipped 0.1% to $51.32 in after-hours trading.

to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $235.63 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Progress Software shares slipped 0.1% to $51.32 in after-hours trading. Xos Inc. XOS reported its 2024 revenue surged to $56 million, compared to $44.5 million in 2023. The company delivered 297 units in 2024, up from 283 units in the previous year. Its GAAP gross margins improved from a negative 2.9% in 2023 to a positive 7.1% in 2024. Xos shares jumped 12.8% to $3.88 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the opening bell, Loar Holdings Inc. LOAR is projected to report quarterly earnings at 10 cents per share on revenue of $102.54 million. Loar Holdings shares rose 0.1% to $65.99 in after-hours trading.

is projected to report quarterly earnings at 10 cents per share on revenue of $102.54 million. Loar Holdings shares rose 0.1% to $65.99 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. BW to post a quarterly loss of 1 cent per share on revenue of $213.07 million after the closing bell. Babcock & Wilcox shares gained 1.3% to $0.7180 in the after-hours trading session.

