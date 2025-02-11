Coca-Cola, Marriott International And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects The Coca-Cola Co. KO to report quarterly earnings at 52 cents per share on revenue of $10.68 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Coca-Cola shares gained 0.1% to $64.63 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at 52 cents per share on revenue of $10.68 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Coca-Cola shares gained 0.1% to $64.63 in after-hours trading. Harmonic Inc. HLIT reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter but issued weak guidance for the first quarter. The company said it sees first-quarter adjusted earnings of 2 cents to 8 cents per share, versus estimates of 14 cents per share. The company expects revenue of $120 million to $135 million versus projections of $154.76 million. Harmonic shares dipped 29% to $7.90 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter but issued weak guidance for the first quarter. The company said it sees first-quarter adjusted earnings of 2 cents to 8 cents per share, versus estimates of 14 cents per share. The company expects revenue of $120 million to $135 million versus projections of $154.76 million. Harmonic shares dipped 29% to $7.90 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Marriott International Inc. MAR to post quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Marriott shares fell 0.3% to $303.51 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Astera Labs Inc. ALAB reported upbeat financial results for the fourth quarter. The company said it expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $151 million to $155 million versus estimates of $134.25 million. The company anticipates adjusted earnings of 28 cents to 29 cents per share in the first quarter. Astera Labs shares declined 3.8% to $99.37 in the after-hours trading session.

reported upbeat financial results for the fourth quarter. The company said it expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $151 million to $155 million versus estimates of $134.25 million. The company anticipates adjusted earnings of 28 cents to 29 cents per share in the first quarter. Astera Labs shares declined 3.8% to $99.37 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Gilead Sciences Inc. GILD to post quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $7.14 billion after the closing bell. Gilead Sciences shares gained 0.1% to $95.60 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock