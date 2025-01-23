CSX Stock Dips After Mixed Q4 Results: Details

CSX Corp. CSX reported its fourth-quarter financial results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: CSX reported quarterly earnings of 42 cents per share, inline with the analyst consensus estimate. Quarterly revenue came in at $3.54 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.57 billion and is a decrease from revenue of $3.68 billion from last year’s fourth quarter.

CSX attributed the decrease in revenues to declines in fuel surcharge and coal revenue which offset the effects of higher pricing and volume in merchandise and volume growth in intermodal. The company reported adjusted operating margin was 34.3% for the quarter.

Read Next: Trump Reverses Biden’s AI Policies On Day 1: What It Means For Tech Giants Nvidia, AMD, Alphabet

“While 2024 had its challenges, I am proud of how the ONE CSX team responded. We managed through substantial impacts from major hurricanes and the Key Bridge outage early in the year and remained focused on delivering industry-leading customer satisfaction,” said Joe Hinrichs, CEO of CSX.

“We will remain disciplined in delivering safety, service, and operating efficiency performance as we invest in the strength and capabilities of our network this year, and we look forward to delivering on the profitable growth opportunities ahead of us,” Hinrichs added.

CSX Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, CSX shares are down 2.23% after hours at $32.91 Thursday.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock