Nio, Li Auto And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Resources Connection, Inc. RGP to report revenue of $137.02 million after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Resources Connection shares gained 2% to $8.70 in after-hours trading.
- Nio Inc. NIO said it delivered 31,138 vehicles in December, representing a 72.9% year-over-year surge. Its deliveries surged 38.7% year-over-year to 221,970 vehicles in 2024. Nio shares gained 0.9% to $4.3995 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. LFCR to post a quarterly loss at 30 cents per share on revenue of $29.75 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Lifecore Biomedical shares gained 2.6% to $7.62 in the after-hours trading session.
- Li Auto Inc. LI said on Wednesday that it delivered 58,513 vehicles in December, marking a 16.2% jump in sales year-over-year and a 20% increase from November when it delivered 48,740 vehicles. Li Auto shares rose 0.4% to $24.08 in after-hours trading.
- XPeng Inc. XPEV reported an increase in its deliveries for December. The company delivered 36,695 vehicles last month, marking an increase of 82% year-over-year and 19% from November. For the full year 2024, XPeng delivered 190,068 EVs, marking a 34% year-over-year increase. XPeng shares gained 0.6% to $11.89 in the after-hours trading session.
