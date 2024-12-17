Dow Falls For 8th Session, While Nasdaq Hits Record High As Apple, Alphabet, And Tesla Rise: Fear Index Shifts To 'Greed' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed an improvement in the overall market sentiment, while the index moved to the “Greed” zone on Monday.

U.S. stocks settled mixed on Monday, with the Dow Jones index falling for the eighth session in a row. However, the Nasdaq surged to a record high during the session.

Shares of Apple AAPL, Alphabet GOOG GOOGL and Tesla TSLA all surged to new all-time highs on Monday.

On the economic data front, the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index declined to 0.20 in December compared to 31.2 in the previous month, and down from market estimates of 12.

The S&P Global services PMI climbed to 58.5 in December versus 56.1 in November. The S&P Global manufacturing PMI declined to 48.3 in December compared to 49.7 in the prior month.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a negative note, with materials, energy and healthcare stocks recording the biggest losses on Monday. However, consumer discretionary and communication services stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session higher.

The Dow Jones closed lower by over 110 points to 43,717.48 on Monday. The S&P 500 gained 0.38% to 6,074.08, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.24% at 20,173.89 during Monday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Worthington Enterprises, Inc. WOR, Applied Digital Corporation APLD and REE Automotive Ltd. REE today.

At a current reading of 56.7, the index moved to the “Greed” zone on Monday, versus a prior reading of 49.9.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

