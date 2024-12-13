RH, Broadcom And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

RH RH posted downbeat earnings and sales results for its third quarter. However, the company raised revenue guidance across the board based on current trends. The company expects fourth-quarter demand growth of 20% to 22%, and fourth-quarter revenue growth of 18% to 20%, according to data from Benzinga Pro. RH shares jumped 17.7% to $448.70 in the after-hours trading session.

posted downbeat earnings and sales results for its third quarter. However, the company raised revenue guidance across the board based on current trends. The company expects fourth-quarter demand growth of 20% to 22%, and fourth-quarter revenue growth of 18% to 20%, according to data from Benzinga Pro. RH shares jumped 17.7% to $448.70 in the after-hours trading session. Wall Street expects 51Talk Online Education Group COE to report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, before the opening bell. 51Talk Online Education shares fell 2.9% to $17.00 in after-hours trading.

to report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, before the opening bell. 51Talk Online Education shares fell 2.9% to $17.00 in after-hours trading. Broadcom Inc. AVGO posted better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees first-quarter revenue of approximately $14.6 billion, versus the $14.612 billion estimate. The company also issued adjusted EBITDA guidance of approximately 66 percent of projected revenue for the first quarter. Broadcom shares jumped 14.1% to $206.10 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INO announced a proposed public offering. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 21% to $2.9696 in the after-hours trading session.

announced a proposed public offering. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 21% to $2.9696 in the after-hours trading session. Costco Wholesale Corporation COST reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Thursday. The company reported first-quarter revenue of $62.15 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $62.08 billion. Costco shares fell 0.6% to close at $988.39 on Thursday.

Check This Out:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock