Agilent, Bath & Body Works And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI to report quarterly earnings at 47 cents per share on revenue of $1.58 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Bath & Body Works shares rose 2.6% to $31.51 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at 47 cents per share on revenue of $1.58 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Bath & Body Works shares rose 2.6% to $31.51 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Agilent Technologies, Inc. A to post quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Agilent shares gained 0.8% to $134.96 in after-hours trading.

to post quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Agilent shares gained 0.8% to $134.96 in after-hours trading. Silexion Therapeutics Corp SLXN reported a 1-for-9 reverse share split. Silexion Therapeutics shares dipped 11.2% to $0.2725 in the after-hours trading session.

After the markets close, Woodward, Inc. WWD is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $811.01 million. Woodward shares rose 0.3% to $176.49 in after-hours trading.

is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $811.01 million. Woodward shares rose 0.3% to $176.49 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion after the closing bell. Zoom Video shares gained 1.3% to $86.95 in after-hours trading.

