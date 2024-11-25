Agilent, Bath & Body Works And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI to report quarterly earnings at 47 cents per share on revenue of $1.58 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Bath & Body Works shares rose 2.6% to $31.51 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Agilent Technologies, Inc. A to post quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Agilent shares gained 0.8% to $134.96 in after-hours trading.
- Silexion Therapeutics Corp SLXN reported a 1-for-9 reverse share split. Silexion Therapeutics shares dipped 11.2% to $0.2725 in the after-hours trading session.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- After the markets close, Woodward, Inc. WWD is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $811.01 million. Woodward shares rose 0.3% to $176.49 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion after the closing bell. Zoom Video shares gained 1.3% to $86.95 in after-hours trading.
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in