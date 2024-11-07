Take-Two Earnings Show GTA 6 On Track For 2025, CEO Vows No 'Huge Release' Overlap

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO reported another strong quarter, buoyed by record-breaking numbers for its flagship titles and growth in its subscription services.

The company's net bookings hit $1.47 billion, slightly up from last year, while its net revenue rose to $1.35 billion, up 4%.

In this latest quarter, Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online kept their top spots, with GTA V selling 205 million copies to date. GTA+, Take-Two's subscription service, saw a 35% jump in membership, thanks partly to the addition of the classic game Bully.

Other big contributors included NBA 2K25, Toon Blast, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Words With Friends. Together, these titles helped drive a 6% increase in revenue from recurrent consumer spending, which now accounts for 81% of the company's total bookings.

Take-Two is confident in its future projections, forecasting $5.55 to $5.65 billion in net bookings for 2025 and projecting "record levels" in the following years.

What’s Next for Take-Two? Major Releases Like GTA 6

Take-Two has big plans for fiscal year 2026, confirming that Rockstar's highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 is still set for release in fall 2025, despite rumors of delays. Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country are also on the slate for next fiscal year, which runs through March 2026.

CEO Strauss Zelnick noted that these launches aren't expected to overlap. "I think it's safe to say that we wouldn't, and no one would, stack up huge releases unnecessarily,” he told Variety.

Aside from GTA 6 and Borderlands 4, other projects in development include Sid Meier’s Civilization 7, WWE 2K25, and Judas, promising a packed release lineup.

Take-Two's Financial Shift: Focusing On Big Projects

Take-Two announced it’s selling off Private Division, its indie publishing arm, opting to focus on larger, established franchises.

“We recently made the strategic decision to sell [the] label to focus our resources on growing our core and mobile businesses for the long-term,” Zelnick explained in prepared remarks, noting that the buyer has acquired the rights to nearly all of Private Division’s live and unreleased titles. Despite this, Take-Two will still support the game No Rest for the Wicked.

“The team of Private Division did a great job supporting independent developers and, almost to a one, every project they supported did well.” He added, however, that Private Division's projects were “on the smaller side,” contrasting with Take-Two's focus on “great big hits.”

