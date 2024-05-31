Is A PC Release For GTA 6 On The Horizon? Zelnick Hints At 'Announcements In Due Time'

Loading... Loading...

PC gamers have been eagerly waiting for news about Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) coming to their platform ever since Rockstar Games announced it for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.

The lack of a PC announcement has led to much speculation. But, recent comments from Take-Two Interactive Software Inc‘s TTWO CEO Strauss Zelnick suggested a PC version is likely on the horizon, albeit not immediately.

According to VCG, Zelnick addressed the absence of a PC announcement at a TD Cowen conference: “The lack of an announcement is not something that could be set in stone as near as I could tell, because the only thing that happens after the lack of an announcement is an announcement, I suppose, or a continuing lack of an announcement.”

Historical Patterns: Rockstar’s Approach To PC Releases

“Rockstar has an approach to platforms which we've seen before, and they will make more announcements in due time,” Zelnick added. “I do believe that the right strategy for our business is to be where the consumer is, and historically what this company has done is address consumers anywhere they are, on any platform that makes sense, over time.”

This statement aligned with Rockstar’s history of releasing their big titles on PC after their console debuts. Despite some fans hoping that GTA 6 would buck this trend, it seems more likely to follow the established pattern.

A former Rockstar developer also urged PC gamers to be patient and give the studio “the benefit of the doubt” regarding its release strategy.

As for the game’s release date, GTA 6 is currently slated for fall 2025. However, internal issues at Rockstar have sparked rumors of potential delays into 2026.

Despite these concerns, Take-Two and Rockstar appear determined to stick to the 2025 release window. If this schedule holds, PC players might have to wait until 2026 to get their hands on GTA 6.

Photo: Shutterstock.