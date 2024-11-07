Moderna Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Moderna, Inc. MRNA will release earnings results for its third quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Analysts expect the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company to report a quarterly loss at $1.9 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $9.53 per share. Moderna projects to report revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to $1.83 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 28, On Monday, Merck & Co Inc MRK and Moderna announced the initiation of INTerpath-009, a pivotal Phase 3 trial of V940 (mRNA-4157).

Moderna shares fell 2.8% to close at $51.81 on Wednesday.

JP Morgan analyst Jessica Fye maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $70 to $59 on Oct. 4. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $65 to $55 on Oct. 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

B of A Securities analyst Geoff Meacham maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $130 to $110 on Sept. 13. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Needham analyst Joseph Stringer reiterated a Hold rating on Sept. 13. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Cory Kasimov maintained an In-Line rating with a price target of $120 on June 27. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

