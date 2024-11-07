Hershey, Upwork And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects The Hershey Company HSY to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Hershey shares rose 1.2% to $177.98 in after-hours trading.
- Upwork Inc. UPWK posted better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and announced a $100 million share repurchase program. The company said it sees fourth-quarter revenue of between $178 million and $183 million and adjusted earnings of between 24 cents and 28 cents per share. Upwork shares jumped 7% to $15.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Halliburton Company HAL to post quarterly earnings at 75 cents per share on revenue of $5.83 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Halliburton shares rose 0.3% to $30.60 in after-hours trading.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. CDMO agreed to be acquired by GHO Capital Partners and Ampersand in a $1.1 billion transaction. Avid Bioservices shares climbed 11.6% to $12.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Block, Inc. SQ to report quarterly earnings at 87 cents per share on revenue of $6.24 billion after the closing bell. Block shares gained 0.4% to $77.98 in after-hours trading.
