Hershey, Upwork And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects The Hershey Company HSY to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Hershey shares rose 1.2% to $177.98 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Hershey shares rose 1.2% to $177.98 in after-hours trading. Upwork Inc. UPWK posted better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and announced a $100 million share repurchase program. The company said it sees fourth-quarter revenue of between $178 million and $183 million and adjusted earnings of between 24 cents and 28 cents per share. Upwork shares jumped 7% to $15.60 in the after-hours trading session.

posted better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and announced a $100 million share repurchase program. The company said it sees fourth-quarter revenue of between $178 million and $183 million and adjusted earnings of between 24 cents and 28 cents per share. Upwork shares jumped 7% to $15.60 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Halliburton Company HAL to post quarterly earnings at 75 cents per share on revenue of $5.83 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Halliburton shares rose 0.3% to $30.60 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Avid Bioservices, Inc. CDMO agreed to be acquired by GHO Capital Partners and Ampersand in a $1.1 billion transaction. Avid Bioservices shares climbed 11.6% to $12.25 in the after-hours trading session.

agreed to be acquired by GHO Capital Partners and Ampersand in a $1.1 billion transaction. Avid Bioservices shares climbed 11.6% to $12.25 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Block, Inc. SQ to report quarterly earnings at 87 cents per share on revenue of $6.24 billion after the closing bell. Block shares gained 0.4% to $77.98 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo courtesy: Hershey’s