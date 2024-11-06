Gold Down Over 2%; CVS Health Shares Jump After Q3 Results

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 2% on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 3.17% to 43,561.18 while the NASDAQ rose 2.23% to 18,849.87. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.95% to 5,895.66.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Financial shares surged by 5.3% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, real estate shares fell by 3.2%.

Top Headline

Shares of CVS Health Corp CVS jumped more than 10% on Wednesday after the company reported third-quarter results.

The company reported third-quarter sales of $95.43 billion, beating the consensus of $92.75 billion. Total revenues increased 6.3%, primarily driven by growth in the Health Care Benefits and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments, partially offset by a decline in the Health Services segment.

Adjusted EPS of $1.09 (inline with preliminary guidance of $1.05-$1.10) decreased from $2.21 in the prior year, missing the consensus of $1.53.

Equities Trading UP



Cytek Biosciences, Inc. CTKB shares shot up 31% to $7.14 following upbeat quarterly results.

shares shot up 31% to $7.14 following upbeat quarterly results. Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN got a boost, surging 100% to $8.41 after the company announced the issuance of a U.S. patent covering an IL-18 variant into two novel immunotherapeutic drug candidates.

got a boost, surging 100% to $8.41 after the company announced the issuance of a U.S. patent covering an IL-18 variant into two novel immunotherapeutic drug candidates. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. TMCI shares were also up, gaining 24% to $7.15 following strong quarterly results.

Equities Trading DOWN

Sunnova Energy International Inc. NOVA shares dropped 42% to $4.12. Shares of solar stocks traded lower following Donald Trump’s presidential election victory.

shares dropped 42% to $4.12. Shares of solar stocks traded lower following Donald Trump’s presidential election victory. Shares of Z oomcar Holdings, Inc. ZCAR were down 39% to $8.05 after the company announced the pricing of $9.15 million private placement.

were down 39% to $8.05 after the company announced the pricing of $9.15 million private placement. PACS Group, Inc. PACS was down, falling 38% to $18.30 after the company announced postponement of third-quarter results and disclosure on civil investigative demands from the federal government.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.8% to $72.53 while gold traded down 2.4% at $2,683.70.

Silver traded down 3.9% to $31.505 on Wednesday, while copper fell 4.5% to $4.2755.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.61%, Germany's DAX dipped 1.23% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.85%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 3.14%, while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.08%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 2.61%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 2.23%, China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.09% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 1.13%.

Economics

U.S. mortgage applications fell by 10.8% from the previous week in the week ended Nov. 1.

U.S. crude oil inventories increased by 2.149 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 1, compared to market estimates of a 1.8 million gain.

