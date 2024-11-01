Friday's Top 5 Trending Stocks: What's The Scoop On Amazon, Trump Media, Intel?

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT, Intel Corp. INTC, Apple, Inc. and Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI are the top five trending tickers on Stocktwits Friday. Here's a look at what grabbed retail investors' attention.

AMZN Delivers: Amazon shares are surging Friday following a strong earnings release after Thursday's closing bell. The e-commerce giant saw North American sales grow 9% over last year, and International sales were up 12%. Amazon Web Services (AWS) reported $27.5 billion in sales, a 19% rise from the previous year.

DJT Stumbles: Trump Media & Technology stock took a breather this week after rallying more than 100% over the past month. The stock is highly responsive to news related to Donald Trump and has been volatile as the presidential candidates stay neck-and-neck in the final days of campaigning leading up to next week's election.

INTC Bounces: Intel shares are making a comeback after the company reported better-than-expected revenue in the third quarter. CEO Pat Gelsinger highlighted Intel's progress in cost reduction and efficiency improvements, though the stock remains down more than 50% year-to-date.

AAPL Bites: Apple shares are down Friday following the company's third-quarter earnings release which included weak December sales guidance and confirmed a downturn in sales in China. Apple's stock has shed nearly 4% this week.

SMCI Drops: Super Micro stock is not-so-super following the resignation of its accounting firm, Ernst & Young, earlier this week. The firm said it was "unwilling to be associated" with SMCI's financial statements, which have been under scrutiny following a DOJ probe into the company and a short report from Hindenburg Research which alleged "accounting manipulations." SMCI shares are down more than 40% since Ernst & Young resigned on Wednesday.

AMZN, DJT, INTC, AAPL, SMCI Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Amazon shares are up 6.99% at $199.43, Trump Media & Technology shares are down 8.91% at $32.19, Intel shares are up 7.53% at $23.16, Apple shares are down 1.73% at $222.00 and Super Micro shares are down 5.26% at $27.58 at the time of publication Friday.

