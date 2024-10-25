AutoNation, Capital One Financial And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects AutoNation, Inc. AN to report quarterly earnings at $4.38 per share on revenue of $6.71 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. AutoNation shares gained 0.4% to $163.81 in after-hours trading.

Capital One Financial Corp. COF reported better-than-expected third-quarter results. The company reported quarterly earnings of $4.51 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.76. Quarterly revenue came in at $10.014 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $9.861 billion. Capital One Financial shares climbed 4.9% to $160.71 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Colgate-Palmolive Company CL to post quarterly earnings at 89 cents per share on revenue of $5.00 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Colgate-Palmolive shares gained 0.7% to $100.40 in after-hours trading.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter, while sales missed estimates. Edwards Lifesciences shares fell 4.4% to $67.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA to report quarterly earnings at $4.96 per share on revenue of $17.54 billion before the opening bell. HCA Healthcare shares fell 1% to $395.00 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: AutoNation