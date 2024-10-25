AutoNation, Capital One Financial And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects AutoNation, Inc. AN to report quarterly earnings at $4.38 per share on revenue of $6.71 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. AutoNation shares gained 0.4% to $163.81 in after-hours trading.
- Capital One Financial Corp. COF reported better-than-expected third-quarter results. The company reported quarterly earnings of $4.51 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.76. Quarterly revenue came in at $10.014 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $9.861 billion. Capital One Financial shares climbed 4.9% to $160.71 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Colgate-Palmolive Company CL to post quarterly earnings at 89 cents per share on revenue of $5.00 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Colgate-Palmolive shares gained 0.7% to $100.40 in after-hours trading.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter, while sales missed estimates. Edwards Lifesciences shares fell 4.4% to $67.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA to report quarterly earnings at $4.96 per share on revenue of $17.54 billion before the opening bell. HCA Healthcare shares fell 1% to $395.00 in after-hours trading.
