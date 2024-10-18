Procter & Gamble Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

The Procter & Gamble Company PG will release earnings results for its first quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Oct. 18.

Analysts expect the Cincinnati, Ohio-based bank to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share, up from $1.83 per share in the year-ago period. Procter & Gamble projects to report revenue of $21.91 billion for the recent quarter, compared to $19.78 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 30, Procter & Gamble reported fourth-quarter FY24 sales of $20.53 billion (flat Y/Y), missing the analyst consensus estimate of $20.74 billion.

Procter & Gamble shares fell 0.1% to close at $172.28 on Thursday.

DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser maintained a Neutral rating with a price target of $159 on Oct. 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $163 on Sept. 30. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

JP Morgan analyst Andrea Teixeira maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $179 to $186 on Sept. 19. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $189 on July 23. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $157 to $161 on July 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

