Dow Jumps 250 Points; U.S. Bancorp Earnings Top Views

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 250 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.59% to 42,994.38 while the NASDAQ fell 0.05% to 18,306.79. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.19% to 5,826.42.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Utilities shares jumped by 0.8% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, consumer staples shares fell by 0.5%.

Top Headline

U.S. Bancorp USB posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.03, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 99 cents. Quarterly revenues of $6.864 billion missed the analyst consensus estimate of $6.895 billion.

Equities Trading UP



180 Life Sciences Corp ATNF shares shot up 713% to $12.36. 180 Life Sciences interim CEO said that the company is planning to enter the online gaming industry with its newly acquired gaming technology platform.

shares shot up 713% to $12.36. 180 Life Sciences interim CEO said that the company is planning to enter the online gaming industry with its newly acquired gaming technology platform. Shares of Altus Power, Inc. AMPS got a boost, surging 15% to $3.48 after the company announced that a formal review of strategic alternatives has been underway by its Board of Directors. Also, the company reaffirmed its FY24 guidance.

got a boost, surging 15% to $3.48 after the company announced that a formal review of strategic alternatives has been underway by its Board of Directors. Also, the company reaffirmed its FY24 guidance. Versus Systems Inc. VS shares were also up, gaining 399% to $5.64 after the company announced a $2.5 million investment and licensing agreement with ASPIS.

Equities Trading DOWN

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc DRUG shares dropped 37% to $24.24. Firefly Neuroscience collaborated with Bright Minds Biosciences to analyze the data from its positive Phase 1 study using its Artificial Intelligence.

shares dropped 37% to $24.24. Firefly Neuroscience collaborated with Bright Minds Biosciences to analyze the data from its positive Phase 1 study using its Artificial Intelligence. Shares of Silvaco Group, Inc. SVCO were down 25% to $8.34 after the company reported a decline in orders from Asia during third quarter and cut its FY24 revenue outlook.

were down 25% to $8.34 after the company reported a decline in orders from Asia during third quarter and cut its FY24 revenue outlook. Novavax, Inc. NVAX was down, falling 17% to $10.45 after the FDA placed a clinical hold on the company’s investigational new drug application for its COVID-19-influenza combination and standalone influenza vaccine candidates.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.2% to $70.46 while gold traded up 0.6% at $2,694.90.

Silver traded up 1.6% to $32.270 on Wednesday, while copper rose 1% to $4.3810.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.02%, Germany's DAX gained 0.1% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.17%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.75%, while London's FTSE 100 gained 1.15%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.83%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.16%, China's Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.05% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.39%.

Economics

U.S. mortgage applications fell by 17% from the previous week during the second week of October.

Export prices in the U.S. declined by 0.7% month-over-month in September, exceeding market estimates of a 0.4% fall.

Import prices declined by 0.4% from the previous month in September.

