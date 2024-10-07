3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Analysts Favor as Rates Drop

High-yield dividend stocks are returning to the spotlight as interest rates descend from record highs following the Federal Reserve's recent 50-basis-point rate cut. With analysts increasingly bullish on certain large-cap names, there's a compelling case for investors to consider adding these income-generating stocks to their portfolios.

Below, let's take a closer look at three large-cap stocks that boast attractive dividend yields, positive analyst sentiment, and potential upside.

Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Co. KHC, a global food and beverage giant, is known for its iconic brands like Heinz, Kraft, Oscar Mayer, and Planters. Along with its well-established history of producing household staples, Kraft Heinz has long been a favorite among income investors due to its substantial dividend yield. Currently, the stock offers a 4.55% yield, paired with a relatively low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15.3, making it appealing to both income and value investors.

While the stock is down 4.8% year-to-date (YTD), it's currently in a bullish consolidation pattern, with its moving averages converging. This technical setup suggests that bullish momentum could accelerate if Kraft Heinz breaks above its downtrend resistance at around $36.

Analysts are cautiously optimistic, with six out of 11 rating the stock a Buy, four a Hold, and only one recommending it as a sell. The consensus price target suggests a nearly 7% upside, making it a stock worth watching. Kraft Heinz is projected to grow earnings by 4.3% over the next year, potentially making it a solid pick for income and value-growth-oriented investors.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation TFC, a prominent U.S. bank holding company, has also caught the eye of income investors thanks to its impressive 4.99% dividend yield. With a market capitalization of $55.8 billion, Truist offers financial services across various sectors and has been performing steadily in 2024. The stock is up 13% YTD, adding to its appeal as both a growth and income investment.

Technically, the stock is in a consolidation phase near a potential breakout point at $43, with momentum on its side. Its forward P/E ratio of 10.4 signals it may still be undervalued. Analysts are fairly optimistic, with 11 out of 22 rating the stock a Buy, while the other 11 recommend it as a Hold. The consensus price target indicates a nearly 9% upside, making it an attractive option for investors seeking value and dividends.

It's also worth noting that Truist Financial's upcoming earnings report, scheduled for October 17, could be a significant catalyst. In its last earnings report, released on July 22, the bank reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84. With strong quarterly earnings and an attractive dividend yield, Truist remains a compelling option for those seeking exposure to the financial sector.

Chevron

Chevron CVX is a global leader in the energy sector and the second-largest integrated oil company in the U.S. It has a deep-rooted history in the industry and worldwide operations. Chevron has become a cornerstone of many dividend-focused portfolios. The stock currently sports a 4.35% dividend yield and a P/E ratio of 13.7, making it attractive for value and income investors alike.

Analysts are exceptionally bullish on Chevron. Of the 19 analysts covering the stock, 13 rate it a Buy. The consensus price target points to a nearly 20% upside, bolstering the argument that Chevron might still have room to run, especially in the current energy environment.

On the technical side, the stock broke above a critical resistance level yesterday, gaining 1.65% in a single day as rising tensions in the Middle East drove oil prices higher. This move suggests Chevron could be positioned for further upside as oil prices continue to rise and demand remains strong.

The article "3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Analysts Favor as Rates Drop" first appeared on MarketBeat.