Crude Oil Moves Higher; Prime Medicine Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 200 points during on Monday.

The Dow traded down 0.55% to 42,079.06 while the NASDAQ rose 0.14% to 18,144.66. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.14% to 5,730.18.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer staples shares jumped by 0.3% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, materials shares fell by 0.6%.

Top Headline

The Chicago PMI rose to 46.6 in September from 46.1 in August versus market estimates of 46.2

Equities Trading UP



NIO Inc. NIO shares shot up 11% to $7.24 after investors agreed to invest an aggregate of 3.3 billion yuan in its Nio China subsidiary while the company agreed to invest 10 billion yuan.

Equities Trading DOWN

Prothena Corporation plc PRTA shares dropped 19% to $16.31. Prothena announced leadership team updates. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan reiterated Prothena with an Overweight rating.

were down 17% to $12.94. Stellantis N.V. STLA was down, falling 14% to $13.79 after the company lowered its FY24 guidance.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.9% to $68.81 while gold traded down 0.5% at $2,655.10.

Silver traded down 1.2% to $31.44 on Monday, while copper fell 1.4% to $4.5340.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.84%, Germany's DAX fell 0.66% and France's CAC 40 dipped 1.71%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.52%, while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.81%.

The British economy grew by 0.5% on quarter during the second quarter, down from 0.7% in the first quarter, while the UK's current account deficit widened to £28.4 billion in the second quarter, versus a revised £13.8 billion in the prior quarter. Net consumer credit in the U.K. rose by £1.3 billion in August, from £1.2 billion in the previous month. German import prices increased by 0.2% year-over-year in August compared to a 0.9% rise in July.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 dipping 4.80%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumping 2.43%, China's Shanghai Composite Index gaining 8.06% and India's BSE Sensex falling 1.49%.

Japan’s housing starts fell by 5.1% year-over-year in August compared to a 0.2% decline in the prior month, while industrial production fell by 3.3% month-over-month in August. Retail sales in Japan climbed by 2.8% year-over-year in August.

The official NBS Non-Manufacturing PMI in China fell to 50.0 in September from 50.3 in the prior month, while official NBS Manufacturing PMI climbed to 49.8 in September from 49.1 in August.

Economics

The Chicago PMI rose to 46.6 in September from 46.1 in August versus market estimates of 46.2.

