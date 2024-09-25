Jabil Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Jabil Inc. JBL will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Analysts expect the Saint Petersburg, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share, down from $2.45 per share in the year-ago period. Jabil is projected to post quarterly revenue of $6.59 billion, down from $8.46 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 23, Jabil said it expanded silicon photonics capabilities to enable next-generation AI and data center technologies.

Jabil shares fell 0.2% to close at $112.86 on Tuesday.

Stifel analyst Matthew Sheerin maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $135 to $130 on Sept. 17. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $137 to $133 on Sept. 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Barclays analyst George Wang maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $149 to $135 on June 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

UBS analyst David Vogt maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $130 to $120 on June 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Argus Research analyst Jim Kelleher downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold on March 19. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

