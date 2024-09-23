AAR, ShiftPixy And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects AAR Corp. AIR to report quarterly earnings at 82 cents per share on revenue of $645.50 million after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. AAR shares edged lower to $69.26 in after-hours trading.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY announced a 1-for-15 reverse stock split. ShiftPixy shares gained 0.8% to $1.21 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Red Cat Holdings, Inc. RCAT to post a quarterly loss at 8 cents per share on revenue of $3.85 million after the closing bell. Red Cat shares gained 0.3% to $3.14 in the after-hours trading session.
- iBio, Inc. IBIO posted a consolidated net loss of $24.9 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, versus a year-ago loss of $65.01 million. Its revenue jumped 100% to around $0.2 million. iBio shares fell 0.5% to $1.96 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Uxin Limited UXIN is projected to report earnings results for the first quarter. Uxin shares fell 1.6% to $1.56 in the after-hours trading session.
