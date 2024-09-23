AAR, ShiftPixy And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects AAR Corp . AIR to report quarterly earnings at 82 cents per share on revenue of $645.50 million after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. AAR shares edged lower to $69.26 in after-hours trading.

ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY announced a 1-for-15 reverse stock split. ShiftPixy shares gained 0.8% to $1.21 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Red Cat Holdings, Inc. RCAT to post a quarterly loss at 8 cents per share on revenue of $3.85 million after the closing bell. Red Cat shares gained 0.3% to $3.14 in the after-hours trading session.

iBio, Inc. IBIO posted a consolidated net loss of $24.9 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, versus a year-ago loss of $65.01 million. Its revenue jumped 100% to around $0.2 million. iBio shares fell 0.5% to $1.96 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Uxin Limited UXIN is projected to report earnings results for the first quarter. Uxin shares fell 1.6% to $1.56 in the after-hours trading session.

