Kroger Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

The Kroger Co. KR will release earnings results for its second quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Analysts expect the Cincinnati, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings at 91 cents per share, down from 96 cents per share. Kroger projects to report quarterly revenue of $34.09 billion for the quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 20, Kroger reported the pricing of $10.5 billion of senior notes.

Kroger shares rose 0.6% to close at $52.30 on Tuesday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $62 on Sept. 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Argus Research analyst Chris Graja maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $70 to $72 on July 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $58 to $57 on June 24. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $60 to $58 on June 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform on June 18. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

