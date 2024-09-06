Broadcom, ABM Industries And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects ABM Industries Incorporated ABM to report quarterly earnings at 86 cents per share on revenue of $2.04 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. ABM shares gained 3.4% to $58.00 in after-hours trading.
- Broadcom Inc AVGO reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Thursday. The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of approximately $14 billion. Broadcom shares fell 6.7% to $142.53 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Big Lots, Inc. BIG to post quarterly earnings at $3.46 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Big Lots shares rose 23% to $0.5602 in after-hours trading.
- Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The company reported quarterly sales of $88.334 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $102.525 million. Smith & Wesson Brands shares declined 7.3% to $13.15 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Brady Corporation BRC to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $12.96 billion after the closing bell. Brady shares gained 4.2% to $74.83 in the after-hours trading session.
