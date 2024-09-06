Broadcom, ABM Industries And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects ABM Industries Incorporated ABM to report quarterly earnings at 86 cents per share on revenue of $2.04 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. ABM shares gained 3.4% to $58.00 in after-hours trading.

Broadcom Inc AVGO reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Thursday. The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of approximately $14 billion. Broadcom shares fell 6.7% to $142.53 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Big Lots, Inc. BIG to post quarterly earnings at $3.46 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Big Lots shares rose 23% to $0.5602 in after-hours trading.

Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The company reported quarterly sales of $88.334 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $102.525 million. Smith & Wesson Brands shares declined 7.3% to $13.15 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Brady Corporation BRC to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $12.96 billion after the closing bell. Brady shares gained 4.2% to $74.83 in the after-hours trading session.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock