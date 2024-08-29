Autodesk Stock Jumps 5% On Q2 Earnings: The Details

Autodesk Inc ADSK reported second-quarter financial results after the bell on Thursday. Here’s a look at the key metrics from the quarter.

Q2 Revenue: $1.5 billion, versus estimates of $1.48 billion

Q2 EPS: $2.15, versus estimates of $2

Total revenue was up 12% on a year-over-year basis. Cash flow from operations came in at $212 million, and the company generated $203 million in free cash flow during the quarter. Current remaining performance obligations were $3.9 billion at quarter’s end, up 11% year-over-year.

“Autodesk continues to generate strong and sustained momentum both in absolute terms and relative to peers,” said Andrew Anagnost, president and CEO of Autodesk.

“Our success is fueled by our ability to capitalize on the attractive long-term-growth trends we’re seeing, including increases in global reconstruction and infrastructure. This is supported by our focused strategy to deliver more valuable and connected solutions for our customers, and by the proven durability of our business.”

Guidance: Autodesk expects third-quarter revenue of $1.555 billion to $1.57 billion versus estimates of $1.54 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company sees third-quarter earnings in the range of $2.08 to $2.14 per share versus estimates of $2.12 per share.

Autodesk anticipates full-year revenue of $6.08 billion to $6.13 billion versus estimates of $6.05 billion. The company sees full-year earnings of $8.18 to $8.31 per share versus estimates of $8.12 per share.

“Disciplined execution and capital deployment is driving even greater operational velocity and efficiency within Autodesk and will underpin the mechanical build of revenue and free cash flow over the next few years and GAAP margins among the best in the industry. In combination, we believe these factors will deliver sustainable shareholder value over many years,” Anagnost said.

ADSK Price Action: At the time of publication, Autodesk shares were up 5.86% at $273.35 in after-hours trading Thursday, per Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Courtesy of Autodesk.