Apple, ScanSource And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects ScanSource, Inc . SCSC to report quarterly earnings at 93 cents per share on revenue of $843.14 million before the opening bell. ScanSource shares fell 1.1% to $48.39 in after-hours trading.

XWELL, Inc. XWEL shares surged during Monday's after-hours trading after the company announced a two-year partnership with Priority Pass. XWELL shares climbed 25% to $2.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting PVH Corp. PVH to post quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. PVH shares gained 0.1% to $103.84 in after-hours trading.

Apple Inc . AAPL announced the transition of its Chief Financial Officer, naming Kevan Parekh , the company's Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, as its next CFO. Apple shares fell 0.3% to $226.52 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. JWN to post quarterly earnings at 71 cents per share on revenue of $3.9 billion after the closing bell. Nordstrom shares fell 0.1% to $21.65 in the after-hours trading session.

