Apple, ScanSource And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects ScanSource, Inc. SCSC to report quarterly earnings at 93 cents per share on revenue of $843.14 million before the opening bell. ScanSource shares fell 1.1% to $48.39 in after-hours trading.
- XWELL, Inc. XWEL shares surged during Monday's after-hours trading after the company announced a two-year partnership with Priority Pass. XWELL shares climbed 25% to $2.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting PVH Corp. PVH to post quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. PVH shares gained 0.1% to $103.84 in after-hours trading.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Apple Inc. AAPL announced the transition of its Chief Financial Officer, naming Kevan Parekh, the company's Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, as its next CFO. Apple shares fell 0.3% to $226.52 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. JWN to post quarterly earnings at 71 cents per share on revenue of $3.9 billion after the closing bell. Nordstrom shares fell 0.1% to $21.65 in the after-hours trading session.
Check This Out:
- Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Industrials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in