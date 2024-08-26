Heico, PDD Holdings And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects PDD Holdings Inc. PDD to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $14.02 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. PDD shares gained 0.5% to $140.59 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $14.02 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. PDD shares gained 0.5% to $140.59 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ to post a quarterly loss at 56 cents per share on revenue of $337.12 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Daqo New Energy shares fell 1.3% to $15.01 in after-hours trading.

to post a quarterly loss at 56 cents per share on revenue of $337.12 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Daqo New Energy shares fell 1.3% to $15.01 in after-hours trading. MIRA Pharmaceuticals MIRA announced it achieved 100% reversal of neuropathic pain with oral Ketamin-2 in a rat study. MIRA Pharmaceuticals shares climbed 47% to $2.72 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

After the markets close, HEICO Corporation HEI is projected to report quarterly earnings at 92 cents per share on revenue of $995.67 million. Heico shares fell 0.7% to $245.03 in the after-hours trading session.

is projected to report quarterly earnings at 92 cents per share on revenue of $995.67 million. Heico shares fell 0.7% to $245.03 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited TCOM to post quarterly earnings at 74 cents per share on revenue of $1.79 billion. Trip.com shares gained 1% to $42.59 in the after-hours trading session.

Check This Out:

Image generated using artificial intelligence tools