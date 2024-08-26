Heico, PDD Holdings And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects PDD Holdings Inc. PDD to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $14.02 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. PDD shares gained 0.5% to $140.59 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ to post a quarterly loss at 56 cents per share on revenue of $337.12 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Daqo New Energy shares fell 1.3% to $15.01 in after-hours trading.
- MIRA Pharmaceuticals MIRA announced it achieved 100% reversal of neuropathic pain with oral Ketamin-2 in a rat study. MIRA Pharmaceuticals shares climbed 47% to $2.72 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, HEICO Corporation HEI is projected to report quarterly earnings at 92 cents per share on revenue of $995.67 million. Heico shares fell 0.7% to $245.03 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited TCOM to post quarterly earnings at 74 cents per share on revenue of $1.79 billion. Trip.com shares gained 1% to $42.59 in the after-hours trading session.
