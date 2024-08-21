US Stocks Higher; Target Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 50 points on Tuesday.
The Dow traded up 0.13% to 40,886.56 while the NASDAQ rose 0.49% to 17,904.16. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.35% to 5,616.74.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Consumer discretionary shares climbed by 1.2% on Tuesday.
In trading on Tuesday, real estate shares fell by 0.4%.
Top Headline
Target Corporation TGT reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised FY24 EPS outlook.
Quarterly adjusted earnings per share totaled $2.57 (+40%), beating the street view of $2.20. Target reported sales of $25.45 billion (+2.7%), exceeding the analyst consensus of $25.229 billion.
Equities Trading UP
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB shares shot up 194% to $0.4361.
- Shares of Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL got a boost, surging 99% to $1.92 after the company said it is negotiating the acquisition of four health and wellness targets.
- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. SDIG shares were also up, gaining 94% to $9.71 after the company announced it entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by Bitfarms.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Eyenovia, Inc. EYEN shares dropped 43% to $0.3819 after the company announced the pricing of $5.14 million public offering.
- Shares of Mynaric AG MYNA were down 24% to $1.3897.
- Santech Holdings Limited STEC was down, falling 17% to $0.3595.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 0.6% to $73.61 while gold traded down 0.4% at $2,538.10.
Silver traded down 0.5% to $29.36 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.2% to $4.1675.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.3%, Germany's DAX rose 0.5% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.4%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.1%, while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.1%.
The annual inflation rate in the Eurozone increased to 2.6% in July from 2.5% in the prior month, while current account surplus rose to €52.4 billion in June from €32.4 billion a year ago. Italy’s current account surplus widened to EUR 4,885 billion in June from EUR 1,248 billion in the year-ago period. Producer prices in Germany fell by 0.8% year-over-year in July.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly lower on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.29%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.69%, China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.35% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.13%.
The annual inflation rate in Hong Kong increased to 2.5% in July from 1.5% in the prior month. The People’s Bank of China kept key lending rates unchanged at the recent fixing.
Economics
Mortgage applications in the U.S. declined by 10.1% from the prior week in the week ending Aug. 16.
