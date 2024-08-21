Executives Buying W. P. Carey And 2 Other Stocks

Although U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga’s insider transactions platform.

Bioventus

The Trade: Bioventus Inc. BVS Director John A. Bartholdson acquired a total of 105,500 shares at an average price of $8.55. To acquire these shares, it cost around $901,702.

Director John A. Bartholdson acquired a total of 105,500 shares at an average price of $8.55. To acquire these shares, it cost around $901,702. What's Happening: On Aug. 6, Bioventus reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY24 guidance above estimates.

On Aug. 6, Bioventus reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY24 guidance above estimates. What Bioventus Does: Bioventus Inc is a medical technology company. The company is engaged in developing and commercializing clinically differentiated treatments that engage and enhance the body’s natural healing process.

W. P. Carey

The Trade: W. P. Carey Inc. WPC Director Mark A Alexander acquired a total of 2,000 shares at </em></a> an average price of $57.03. To acquire these shares, it cost around $114,059.

Director Mark A Alexander acquired a total of 2,000 shares at </em></a> an average price of $57.03. To acquire these shares, it cost around $114,059. What's Happening: On July 30, W.P. Carey posted upbeat quarterly sales.

On July 30, W.P. Carey posted upbeat quarterly sales. What W. P. Carey Does: W.P. Carey Inc is a real estate investment trust principally involved in the ownership of properties located in the U.S., Western Europe, and Northern Europe.

Global Water Resources

The Trade: Global Water Resources, Inc. GWRS Chief Operating Officer Christopher D Krygier bought a total of 1,258 shares at an average price of $11.92. To acquire these shares, it cost around $15,000.

Chief Operating Officer Christopher D Krygier bought a total of 1,258 shares at an average price of $11.92. To acquire these shares, it cost around $15,000. What's Happening: On Aug 7, Global Water Resources posted downbeat quarterly sales.

On Aug 7, Global Water Resources posted downbeat quarterly sales. What Global Water Resources Does: Global Water Resources Inc operates as a water resources management company that owns, operates, and manages water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities in strategically located communities, principally in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona.

Read More: