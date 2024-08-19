Estée Lauder, Palo Alto Networks And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects The Estée Lauder Companies Inc . EL to report quarterly earnings at 27 cents per share on revenue of $3.83 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Estée Lauder shares gained 0.3% to $95.21 in after-hours trading.

. to report quarterly earnings at 27 cents per share on revenue of $3.83 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Estée Lauder shares gained 0.3% to $95.21 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd . ZIM to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. ZIM Integrated Shipping shares fell 0.2% to $19.02 in after-hours trading.

. to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. ZIM Integrated Shipping shares fell 0.2% to $19.02 in after-hours trading. ARCA Biopharma, Inc. ABIO announced a special dividend of $1.59 per share. ARCA Biopharma shares climbed 10.5% to $3.26 in the after-hours trading session.

After the closing bell, Fabrinet FN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $732.22 million. Fabrinet shares gained 1% to $233.40 in the after-hours trading session.

is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $732.22 million. Fabrinet shares gained 1% to $233.40 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW to post quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion after the closing bell. Palo Alto shares fell 0.1% to $333.76 in after-hours trading.

