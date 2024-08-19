Estée Lauder, Palo Alto Networks And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL to report quarterly earnings at 27 cents per share on revenue of $3.83 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Estée Lauder shares gained 0.3% to $95.21 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. ZIM Integrated Shipping shares fell 0.2% to $19.02 in after-hours trading.
- ARCA Biopharma, Inc. ABIO announced a special dividend of $1.59 per share. ARCA Biopharma shares climbed 10.5% to $3.26 in the after-hours trading session.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- After the closing bell, Fabrinet FN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $732.22 million. Fabrinet shares gained 1% to $233.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW to post quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion after the closing bell. Palo Alto shares fell 0.1% to $333.76 in after-hours trading.
Check This Out:
Photo courtesy: Wikimedia Commons
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in