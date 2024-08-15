Walmart, Alibaba And Other 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. WMT to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $168.57 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Walmart shares gained 0.5% to $69.02 in after-hours trading.
- Titan Machinery Inc. TITN reported weak preliminary financial results for the second quarter. The company said it sees preliminary adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share on revenue of $634 million. Titan Machinery shares dipped 22.6% to $11.90 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA to post quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $34.46 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Alibaba shares rose 1.2% to $80.42 in after-hours trading.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. LITE reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong first-quarter revenue guidance. The company reported quarterly earnings of $0.6 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.3 per share. Lumentum shares jumped 17.5% to $53.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Deere & Company DE to post quarterly earnings at $5.77 per share on revenue of $10.94 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares gained 0.8% to $354.00 in after-hours trading.
