Walmart, Alibaba And Other 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Walmart Inc . WMT to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $168.57 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Walmart shares gained 0.5% to $69.02 in after-hours trading.

. to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $168.57 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Walmart shares gained 0.5% to $69.02 in after-hours trading. Titan Machinery Inc . TITN reported weak preliminary financial results for the second quarter. The company said it sees preliminary adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share on revenue of $634 million. Titan Machinery shares dipped 22.6% to $11.90 in the after-hours trading session.

. reported weak preliminary financial results for the second quarter. The company said it sees preliminary adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share on revenue of $634 million. Titan Machinery shares dipped 22.6% to $11.90 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA to post quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $34.46 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Alibaba shares rose 1.2% to $80.42 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Lumentum Holdings Inc . LITE reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong first-quarter revenue guidance. The company reported quarterly earnings of $0.6 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.3 per share. Lumentum shares jumped 17.5% to $53.50 in the after-hours trading session.

. reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong first-quarter revenue guidance. The company reported quarterly earnings of $0.6 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.3 per share. Lumentum shares jumped 17.5% to $53.50 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Deere & Company DE to post quarterly earnings at $5.77 per share on revenue of $10.94 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares gained 0.8% to $354.00 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out: