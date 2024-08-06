Caterpillar, Uber And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Uber Technologies, Inc . UBER to report quarterly earnings at 31 cents per share on revenue of $10.57 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Uber shares gained 2.6% to $60.00 in after-hours trading.

AECOM ACM reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 EPS guidance with the midpoint above estimates. AECOM shares gained 5.60% to $91.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN to post quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Wynn Resorts shares gained 0.92% to $74.23 in after-hours trading.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI reported worse-than-expected financial results for the second quarter and announced a management transition. The company announced that CFO Cameron Hyzer will step down from his role. Hyzer will remain in an advisory capacity until Oct. 7 to help facilitate a smooth transition. Graham O'Brien has been named interim CFO, effective Sept. 6. ZoomInfo shares dipped 11.7% to $8.65 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. CAT to post quarterly earnings at $5.54 per share on revenue of $16.68 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares fell 0.1% to $316.50 in after-hours trading.

