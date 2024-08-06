Caterpillar, Uber And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER to report quarterly earnings at 31 cents per share on revenue of $10.57 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Uber shares gained 2.6% to $60.00 in after-hours trading.
- AECOM ACM reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 EPS guidance with the midpoint above estimates. AECOM shares gained 5.60% to $91.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN to post quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Wynn Resorts shares gained 0.92% to $74.23 in after-hours trading.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI reported worse-than-expected financial results for the second quarter and announced a management transition. The company announced that CFO Cameron Hyzer will step down from his role. Hyzer will remain in an advisory capacity until Oct. 7 to help facilitate a smooth transition. Graham O'Brien has been named interim CFO, effective Sept. 6. ZoomInfo shares dipped 11.7% to $8.65 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. CAT to post quarterly earnings at $5.54 per share on revenue of $16.68 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares fell 0.1% to $316.50 in after-hours trading.
Check This Out:
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in