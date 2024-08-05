Tyson Foods, Palantir Technologies And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

. to report quarterly earnings at 65 cents per share on revenue of $13.24 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tyson shares fell 0.4% to $61.01 pre-market trading. Sohu.com Limited SOHU reported an adjusted loss of $1.05 per share, versus a year-ago loss of 52 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales rose to $172.33 million from $152.09 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Sohu shares fell 2.4% to close at $14.53 on Friday.

reported an adjusted loss of $1.05 per share, versus a year-ago loss of 52 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales rose to $172.33 million from $152.09 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Sohu shares fell 2.4% to close at $14.53 on Friday. Analysts are expecting Kosmos Energy Ltd. KOS to post quarterly earnings at 12 cents per share on revenue of $436.46 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Kosmos Energy shares gained 0.2% to $4.90 pre-market trading.

. is projected to post quarterly earnings at 8 cents per share on revenue of $652.1 million. Palantir shares fell 10% to $22.26 in pre-market trading. Analysts expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR to post quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion after the closing bell. Avis Budget shares rose 0.1% to $84.52 pre-market trading.

Photo courtesy: Tyson Foods