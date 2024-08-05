Tyson Foods, Palantir Technologies And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN to report quarterly earnings at 65 cents per share on revenue of $13.24 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tyson shares fell 0.4% to $61.01 pre-market trading.
- Sohu.com Limited SOHU reported an adjusted loss of $1.05 per share, versus a year-ago loss of 52 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales rose to $172.33 million from $152.09 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Sohu shares fell 2.4% to close at $14.53 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting Kosmos Energy Ltd. KOS to post quarterly earnings at 12 cents per share on revenue of $436.46 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Kosmos Energy shares gained 0.2% to $4.90 pre-market trading.
- After the markets close, Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR is projected to post quarterly earnings at 8 cents per share on revenue of $652.1 million. Palantir shares fell 10% to $22.26 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR to post quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion after the closing bell. Avis Budget shares rose 0.1% to $84.52 pre-market trading.
