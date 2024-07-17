ASML, United Airlines And 3 Other Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Johnson & Johnson JNJ to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $22.31 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.5% to $151.80 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $22.31 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.5% to $151.80 in after-hours trading. Spirit Airlines Inc . SAVE issued soft second-quarter preliminary revenue estimates. The company estimated total revenue for the second quarter of 2024 to be approximately $1.28 billion, lower than previously expected primarily due to lower-than-expected non-ticket revenue. Spirit Airlines shares fell 5.1% to $3.00 in the after-hours trading session.

. issued soft second-quarter preliminary revenue estimates. The company estimated total revenue for the second quarter of 2024 to be approximately $1.28 billion, lower than previously expected primarily due to lower-than-expected non-ticket revenue. Spirit Airlines shares fell 5.1% to $3.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL to post quarterly earnings at $3.95 per share on revenue of $15.1 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. United Airlines shares fell 0.1% to $47.04 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

ASML Holding NV ASML reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, driven by robust sales in China and a surge in new bookings. ASML shares gained 0.8% to $1,077.18 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, driven by robust sales in China and a surge in new bookings. ASML shares gained 0.8% to $1,077.18 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Synchrony Financial SYF to post quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $4.29 billion before the opening bell. Synchrony Financial shares fell 0.6% to $51.40 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Stocks Photo by Phongphan on Shutterstock